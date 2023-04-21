Anthony McCombe, 44, of no fixed address, was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on March 31.

The CBO prevents McCombe from entering the zone within the South Elmsall centre area which is contained by the following streets and train lines - Minsthorpe Lane to Dale Lane, Doncaster Road to the disused railway line, and Frickley Lane back to the railway line.

On his release, he must not enter One Stop shop, Stockingate, South Kirkby or Lo’s Pharmacy, Stockingate, South Kirkby and must not remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield Metropolitan District area if asked to leave by staff.

James Kenyon, 38, has been banned from B&M on Market Street in Hemsworth.

The CBO remains in force until midnight, March 31, 2026.

James Kenyon, 38, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison and granted a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on April 14.

On his release from prison, the CBO prevents Kenyon from entering the Co-op store, White Apron Street, South Kirkby; the B&M store on Market Street, Hemsworth; Home Bargains on Plimsoll Street, Hemsworth; Iceland, Market Street, Hemsworth; or Farmfoods, Southmoor Road, Hemsworth and must not remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield District area if asked to leave by staff.

It remains in force until midnight on April 14, 2025.

Jonathan Mangham, 38, of no fixed address, was given a three-year CBO at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

It prevents him from entering Castleford town centre except when attending pre-arranged appointments such as with solicitors, court, police, dentist, doctor or as directed by the court, when he must take a direct route to and from the appointment and leave the area immediately or as soon as practicably possible after the appointment ends.

He must not enter the Wilkinsons store, Carlton Street, Castleford; Sainsbury's Store, Smawthorne Lane, Castleford; or the B&M store, Albion Street, Castleford and must not remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield District if asked to leave by staff.

The CBO remains in force until midnight on March 26, 2026.

Any breach of the CBO issued to the three men is considered a criminal offence and could result in a prison sentence.

Inspector Andy Dickinson, of Wakefield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the significant negative impact that the actions of a small minority of people can have in our town centres.

"We are determined to work with partners to address issues with criminal and anti-social behaviour.

“These individuals have been a blight to the communities of Castleford, Hemsworth and South Kirkby and I hope residents and business owners are reassured by the action that has been taken against them.

"We will continue to seek CBOs for those people causing harm in our communities.

“If anyone witnesses any of these men breaking the conditions of their CBOs, I would urge them to report it to the police so further action can be taken.”

