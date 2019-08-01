Thug broke man's cheekbone in nightclub attack

A thug fractured a man's cheekbone in a nightclub attack and was then involved in dangerous police car chase when released on bail.

Elton Geryhaliu was locked up for two years and two months over the attack in the After Dark club in Wakefield city centre.

JAILED: Elton Geryhaliu was jailed over Wakefield nightclub violence and police chase

Leeds Crown Court heard Geryhaliu attacked the victim after accidentally bumping into him in the early hours of June 19 last year.

Anthony Moore, prosecuting, said the victim told the defendant to watch where he was going.

Geryhaliu - who was drunk and had been taking drugs - struck him in the face with his elbow, knocking him to the ground.

The 22-year-old then kicked the man as he was on the ground.

Mr Moore said the victim received a fractured cheekbone.

He also suffered psychologically as a result of the incident and has been afraid to go out socialising.

Geryhaliu admitted responsibility for the attack after he was arrested and said he was sorry.

He was released on police bail awaiting sentence but arrested again in November last year for dangerous driving.

Police officers on duty followed Geryhaliu after he went across a junction on Ings Road without stopping.

He failed to stop and drove through a residential area at 60mph.

Geryhaliu also went the wrong way around a roundabout and drove the wrong way along a duel carriageway.

He ran from the car after driving onto a dead end street but was caught a short time later.

Geryhaliu, of Windhill Road, Eastmoor, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Richard Wright, QC, mitigating, said his client had admitted the attack at an early stage and had written to his victim to apologise.

The barrister said Geryhaliu was intelligent, had good qualifications and was a talented sportsman.

He added that the defendant and some mental health problems and committed the offences at a a time when he "went of the rails."