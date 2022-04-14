Thug snapped man's leg in the street over £25 debt as horrified witnesses looked on

Passers by watched in horror as Vincent Cross attacked the man in the middle of a road in Castleford, Leeds Crown Court was told this week.

Prosecutor Andrew Nixon said the violent altercation took place at around 5.45pm on July 17, 2020, on Pontefract Road, close to the junction with Leake Street.

Cross was stood in the street and was heard to shout "give me the money" to the victim. There were also three men accompanying the victim sat in a van.

The junction of Pontefract Road and Leake Street in Castleford.

Cross was seen to take off his T-shirt and picked up a stick from the rear of the van to hit the man with.

He then appeared to jump at the victim with 'sliding tackle' before stamping on the man's leg, breaking the bone and leaving him in excruciating pain.

Cross was then heard saying "It's not the end of it" as he walked away and entered a house on Leake Street.

The 26-year-old was arrested but denied the attack took place, despite being identified.

He told police he was owed £25, there was a dispute and had arranged to meet a relative of the man who owed him the money, but claimed he was chased by those in the van.

The three men in the van refused to provide statements to the police. The victim required surgery and a pin putting in his leg.

Cross, of Cannon Street, Glass Houghton, has 11 convictions for 17 offences, including actual bodily harm and battery.

He eventually admitted a charge of Section 20 grievous bodily harm.

Prosecutor Mr Nixon said: "This does require a custodial sentence, however, given the passage of time and the fact that he has remained out of trouble, we could pull back from immediate custody."

Mitigating, Christopher Moran said that Cross was still a "relatively young man" who "bitterly regrets the incident".

He said that he had even brought £500 cash to court with him to begin paying any compensation order set by the judge.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told Cross: "It was £25, that's all it was according to you, and you were prepared to meet his man.

"It was his son or nephew who owed you but it was him who ended up with a broken leg.

"You could have easily withdrawn from the situation. At your age you have to behave better. It's no way to conduct your life.

"Had it been a trial, most likely you would have ended up in prison, and for what? £25?"

He handed Cross 24 months' jail, suspended for 18 months.