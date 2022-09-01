Thug who attacked ex’s partner with table leg avoids custody

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marek Kwiatkowski was drunk when he went to his ex’s on Denmark Court in Wakefield on May 5, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Once inside the property the 31-year-old launched an attack on the man, punching him to the head.

During the scuffle a kitchen table was broken and Kwiatkowski made threats to kill the man, prosecutor Kelly Gallagher said.

Leeds Crown Court.

He then swung the broken wooden leg at him before getting him in a headlock and strangling him.

The woman tried to stop the attack which last around 30 minutes.

The man suffered cuts and bruises to his face and head.

Appearing in court unrepresented, he had written a statement read to the court expressing his remorse and says he has stopped drinking since that day.

Kwiatkowski, of Neville Street, Wakefield, has no previous convictions. He admitted a charge of ABH.

Judge Ray Singh told him: “Your child that you seem to care for so dearly witnessed the violent behaviour of his father.

"It may well have a long-lasting impact on that child.

"You ex partner did her best to try and calm the situation down, but I’m afraid you did not listen to her.

"All he (the victim) did was try to defuse the situation, suggesting he did not want to fight you.”