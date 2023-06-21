Thug who hid in bushes outside ex’s Wakefield home beat her unconscious

Dale Simpson had already served a prison sentence for violence against the woman and was given a restraining order of indefinite length, but continued to send text messages and calls after being released in February.

On May 5 they were seen arguing in public in Ossett, Wakefield, before he punched in the face in front of shocked members of the public, prosecutor Emma Handley told Leeds Crown Court.

The 34-year-old then went to the woman’s home in Ossett on May 18 and they got into another argument when he began sending messages to another female.

Simpson was given a 20-month sentence for the violent attack on his ex.

He punched her repeatedly to the face and body and lost consciousness after she thought Simpson had slammed her head into a wall. She later woke up on her bedroom floor. She suffered blurred vision in one eye, had two black eyes and had bruises and grazes to her head. She went to Pinderfields Hospital the next day for a CT scan.

Following his arrest, Simpson gave a no-comment interview. Appearing in court via video link from HMP Nottingham where he was being held on remand, he admitted a charge of actual bodily harm (ABH), common assault and breach of his restraining order. He has 14 convictions for 37 offences, including nine for violence.

Mitigating, Andrew Pickin said that Simpson, of Hammond Street, Fartown, Huddersfield, should be given credit for entering early guilty pleas.

He said: “He wants this to be his last period in custody. He is remorseful and accepts that this relationship is very much over. He has been in custody and is keeping his head down, taking courses in English and maths.”

He said that he was concerned about his father, who suffers from CPOD, while he had anxiety and depression issues himself.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC jailed him for 20 months and said: “The two of you together is obviously not working and you are damaging her mentally and physically. You are a violent man.