Thug with history of violence avoids jail despite attacking partner TWICE

Richard William Gordon punched the woman several times on August 20, and then on August 23 by grabbing her hair and throwing her to the floor.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Eddison Flint said that the neighbour had watched the attack that took place in the garden.

Gordon, of Fulmar Road, Castleford, was arrested but denied any wrongdoing.

The 37-year-old later admitted two counts of assault.

In a victim impact statement read out by Mr Eddison, he said the woman still lived in fear of Gordon and said: “I know every time he comes to my address he assaults me.

“I can’t take this anymore.”

The court was told he has 26 convictions for 49 offences, 10 offences of which were committed against his partner.

He was given a 12-month community order in 2019 for battery and was jailed in August this year for fighting, days after attacking his partner.

A probation report found that Gordon described his behaviour towards his partner, with whom he is no longer with, as “abhorrent”, wished to apologise to the woman and knows he has long-standing issues with alcohol.

The probation report read: “He has very poor emotional management skills.

“He accepts full responsibility for his behaviour. He accepts he has a lot of work to do.”

Mitigating, Stephen Swan added that Gordon had spent his time during his prison stint, having completed two courses about the consequences of drinking and taking drugs.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC handed him a four-month sentence, but suspended it for 18 months.