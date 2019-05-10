Thugs kill hedgehog and her three babies by stamping on them in Yorkshire

A mother hedgehog and her three babies were killed in a 'brutal fashion' after being stamped on near a Yorkshire golf course.

West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife and Rural Crime unit said two young people were seen stamping on the animals on Thornes Road, near the City of Wakefield Golf Club, on Wednesday.

-> Why we don’t see hedgehogs as often as we used to

Posting on social media, the force said: "Two youths were seen to stamp on a female hedgehog and a number of young, sadly all dies as a result of the attack."

The national Hedgehog Society have also posted about the horrific incident.

They said: "We have a terrible incident to report.

"Yesterday at noon at Golf Links, Horbury, Wakefield, three baby hedgehogs and their Mum were killed by two teenagers in the most brutal fashion.

"Police & RSPCA have been informed - if anyone knows anything about this please contact us urgently."

-> How to stop the humble hedgehog disappearing from British gardens and countryside forever

West Yorkshire Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

The crime reference number is 13190237156.