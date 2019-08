A town centre pub is due to re-open permanently this weekend under new management.

The Liquorice Bush on Pontefract’s Market Place is undergoing a clean-up operation in preparation for its grand opening this Saturday morning.

It has been taken on by Karen Morley, who also runs Myxology cocktail bar in the town, but she says the Liquorice Bush will remain very much a traditional pub.

She said: “It’s work in progress but we want to bring it back to its former glory days like it deserves.”