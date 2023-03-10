Town hall meeting to discuss Wakefield city centre crime spree postponed due to snow

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood, council leaders, police chiefs and members of the business community were due to meet at Wakefield Town Hall at 5pm today(March 10).

Mr Lightwood’s office has confirmed that the meeting has been cancelled due to the bad weather.

The meeting had been arranged to discuss a number of issues affecting business owners in the city centre.

Several properties have been broken into

A total of 63 commercial burglaries have been reported in the area in past six months, with some business repeatedly being targeted on Wood Street and Northgate.

Business owners in The Springs and Lower Warrengate area have reported how they have been blighted by crime and antisocial behaviour.

They are calling for police and the Wakefield Council to take action and to stop housing homeless people nearby at Citilodge hotel.

It has also emerged how many CCTV cameras in the city centre and across the Wakefield district are currently not working.

A statement issued on Mr Lightwood’s behalf said: “Due to the adverse weather conditions today, we have had a number of businesses contact Simon to say they are unable to attend tonight’s proposed meeting.

“It’s really important that everyone has a chance to attend and share their first-hand experiences with Simon, the police and the council.

“Therefore, we’re postponing the meeting and will be back in touch with an alternative date as soon as possible.