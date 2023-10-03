News you can trust since 1852
Traffic operation to take place in Wakefield this week - with random roadside checks

Wakefield police will be stopping vehicles in Wakefield this week as part of a traffic operation.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Officers from Wakefield West NPT will be checking speeds as well as stopping vehicles for random roadside checks in Thornes until Sunday.

The team will also be patrolling the local schools and looking at parking, paying particular attention to drop off / pick up times.

The announcement was shared to Facebook with the team warning drivers to ensure their vehicle is up to date and that their relevant documents are available.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from Wakefield West NPT will be conducting a traffic operation in the Thornes area, week commencing October 2.

“The team will be checking speeds and vehicles will be stopped at random for roadside checks.

"Don't get caught out - watch your speed and ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy with up to date and relevant documents in place.”