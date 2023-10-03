Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Wakefield West NPT will be checking speeds as well as stopping vehicles for random roadside checks in Thornes until Sunday.

The team will also be patrolling the local schools and looking at parking, paying particular attention to drop off / pick up times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement was shared to Facebook with the team warning drivers to ensure their vehicle is up to date and that their relevant documents are available.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Wakefield West NPT will be checking speeds as well as stopping vehicles for random roadside checks in Thornes until Sunday.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from Wakefield West NPT will be conducting a traffic operation in the Thornes area, week commencing October 2.

“The team will be checking speeds and vehicles will be stopped at random for roadside checks.