Train line between Leeds and Wakefield blocked during rush hour after 'unwanted sexual touching' arrest

A 23-year-old man has been arrested at Wakefield Westgate junction for 'unwanted sexual touching'.

British Transport Police confirmed they were called to the scene at Wakefield Westgate at 6.32am this morning.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

A number of trains were delayed as a result of the incident, including services from Leeds and Knottingley, Doncaster and Sheffield via Rotherham.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "A 23-year-old man was arrested following a report of unwanted sexual touching.

"He remains in custody.

"We were called to the scene at Wakefield Westgate station at 6.32am."

The line was reopened at around 8am.