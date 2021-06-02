Transport police hunt for man who 'touched himself' on a train

It happened on-board a London-to-Leeds train service on the evening of Friday, May 7.

The man sat opposite the victim on-board the train when they both got on at London's King Cross and demanded her name, where she was travelling to and what she was doing after the journey.

Making the victim uncomfortable, she moved to a seat further away from the man.

Do you recognise this man?

When the service was in the Doncaster area, the victim noticed that the man was touching himself inappropriately through his trousers while staring at her.

Both the man and the victim got off the train at Leeds.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If anyone recognises him, or has any information, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 666 of 07/05/21.