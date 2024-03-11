Trio wanted by police after man glassed in Castleford street
The serious assault took place in a residential cul-de-sac on Farriers Place, at around 7.35am on Sunday, January 7.
The victim was struck in the face with a glass bottle and required hospital treatment.
As part of their ongoing enquiries, detectives from Wakefield District CID would like to identify and speak to the three people pictured in these CCTV images.
Anyone with information about the identities of any of those pictured are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 13240011057.
Information can also be provided to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
Similarly, the individuals in these CCTV images are urged to make contact with the police to assist with the ongoing investigation.