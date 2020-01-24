Two arrested after car rolls off Wakefield road

Two men have been arrested after a police incident on a Wakefield road.

The incident saw a vehicle roll off of Doncaster Road following what eyewitnesses described as a "big police chase" on Heath Common.

Two men have been arrested after a police incident on a Wakefield road. Photos: Safia Kausar

It is not believed anyone was injured in the incident, which took place at around 8.30pm yesterday (Thursday, January 23).

Eyewitnesses said they had seen the police helicopter and dogs at the scene, with a large number of police cars in attendance.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Two men have been arrested after a one car road traffic collision on Doncaster Road last night.

"The arrests follow an investigation from another force area."