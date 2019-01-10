Two arrested over a series of robberies in Normanton and Altofts

Police have arrested two men following a series of robberies in the Wakefield area, including last night's in Altofts when a staff member was threatened with a knife.

Detectives are investigating a series of robberies around Normanton and Altofts.

The five offences all took place at retail premises between January 2 and January 9, with the most recent occurring at a store on Church Road, Altofts at about 10.25pm last night, Wednesday, January 9.

A man entered the store wearing face coverings and threatened a member of staff with a knife before making off with money. No-one was hurt in the incident.

The next most recent offence occurred at about 11am at a food store on Normanton High Street on January 5 after a man threatened staff inside.

He then made off with cash after assaulting a member of staff.

A 27-year-old Normanton man has been arrested today on suspicion of robbery in connection with the most recent offence and remains under investigation following his previous arrest for the other offences.

A 32-year-old Wakefield man was previously arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with two of the offences and has been released under investigation.

Inspector Gary Hobson of the Wakefield North East and Rural NPT said: “We fully understand the concern these serious offences have caused residents in the Normanton and Altoft areas and I want to reassure them that a significant amount of police resources have been dedicated towards these crimes.

“We have increased uniformed patrols in the affected areas and been working closely with retailers and our colleagues in Wakefield CID.

“Even though arrests have been made we are very much continuing to appeal for information and I would ask anyone who witnessed the two most recent offences in Altofts or Normanton, or who has any information about any of the crimes to contact us.”

Information regarding the robberies can be given to Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime reference 13190015994.

It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.