Police were called at 6.10pm on Wednesday, June 23 to reports of two men having been stabbed on Upper Warrengate, on the edge of the Eastmoor estate.

Officers attended and found two men, one aged 18, injured.

They were both taken to hospital, where they remain in a critical condition.

Three men, aged 18, 37 and 47, have been arrested on suspicious of affray and remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson said: “This was a serious incident in which two young males have been seriously injured.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw this incident or who has information about it to contact police.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1343 of Wednesday 23 June.

Information can also be given via the West Yorkshire Police livechat, or anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing, and a large police presence remains in the area.

Dozens of police officers descended on the street around Upper Warrengate, Wakefield, last night.