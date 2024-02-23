Two men arrested and appeal launched following burglary in Wrenthorpe
A 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old man have both been arrested after a property was burgled in Wrenthorpe.
Police received a report on Thursday, February 22, of a burglary at a property on Queens Drive, Wrenthorpe.
It was reported that the burglary had taken place sometime over the previous couple of days.
Two men, aged 42 and 44, have been arrested and are currently in custody.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference
13240100284.