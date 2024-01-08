Two men charged following incident at Swan with Two Necks pub
Haroon Khan, 22, of Plumpton Road, Wakefield and Mohammed Khan, 19, of Plumpton Street, Wakefield, have been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.
Haroon Khan has also been charged with public order offences, one of which was racially aggravated.
They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly anyone with video footage.
It occurred at the Swan with Two Necks at around 10pm on Saturday, January 6.
Anyone who can assist with enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield District Investigations Team via LiveChat online or by calling 101, referencing log number 1125 of 6 January.