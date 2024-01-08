Two men have been charged following an incident at a pub on Westgate, Wakefield, on Saturday evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Haroon Khan, 22, of Plumpton Road, Wakefield and Mohammed Khan, 19, of Plumpton Street, Wakefield, have been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

Haroon Khan has also been charged with public order offences, one of which was racially aggravated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Police say the incident took place at the Swan with Two Necks pub on Westgate at around 10pm on Saturday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly anyone with video footage.

It occurred at the Swan with Two Necks at around 10pm on Saturday, January 6.