Two men charged following incident at Swan with Two Necks pub

Two men have been charged following an incident at a pub on Westgate, Wakefield, on Saturday evening.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:43 GMT
Haroon Khan, 22, of Plumpton Road, Wakefield and Mohammed Khan, 19, of Plumpton Street, Wakefield, have been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

Haroon Khan has also been charged with public order offences, one of which was racially aggravated.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Police say the incident took place at the Swan with Two Necks pub on Westgate at around 10pm on Saturday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly anyone with video footage.

It occurred at the Swan with Two Necks at around 10pm on Saturday, January 6.

Anyone who can assist with enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield District Investigations Team via LiveChat online or by calling 101, referencing log number 1125 of 6 January.