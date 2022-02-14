Two men charged in connection with Castleford supermarket burglaries
Two men have been charged in connection with a number of burglaries and an attempted burglary at supermarkets in Castleford.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 1:42 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th February 2022, 1:44 pm
Carl Lee, 37, of Crewe Road, Castleford, and Simon Johnson, 41, of Milnes Grove, Castleford, were arrested following an attempted burglary at the Tesco Express store on Fryston Road, Castleford, in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9.
They have both been charged with this offence.
Carl Lee has also been charged with burglaries at the Aldi store on Enterprise Way, Castleford, on January 25, January 29 and February 7 and a burglary at the Morrisons store on Albion Street, Castleford, on January 30
They have been remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 10 March 2022.