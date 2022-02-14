Two men charged in connection with Castleford supermarket burglaries

The pair are charged with the attempted burglary at the Tesco Express store on Fryston Road, Castleford, in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9.

Carl Lee, 37, of Crewe Road, Castleford, and Simon Johnson, 41, of Milnes Grove, Castleford, were arrested following an attempted burglary at the Tesco Express store on Fryston Road, Castleford, in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9.

They have both been charged with this offence.

Carl Lee has also been charged with burglaries at the Aldi store on Enterprise Way, Castleford, on January 25, January 29 and February 7 and a burglary at the Morrisons store on Albion Street, Castleford, on January 30