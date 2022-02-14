Two men charged in connection with Castleford supermarket burglaries

Two men have been charged in connection with a number of burglaries and an attempted burglary at supermarkets in Castleford.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 14th February 2022, 1:42 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 1:44 pm
The pair are charged with the attempted burglary at the Tesco Express store on Fryston Road, Castleford, in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9.

Carl Lee, 37, of Crewe Road, Castleford, and Simon Johnson, 41, of Milnes Grove, Castleford, were arrested following an attempted burglary at the Tesco Express store on Fryston Road, Castleford, in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They have both been charged with this offence.

Carl Lee has also been charged with burglaries at the Aldi store on Enterprise Way, Castleford, on January 25, January 29 and February 7 and a burglary at the Morrisons store on Albion Street, Castleford, on January 30

They have been remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 10 March 2022.