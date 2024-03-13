Two people appear in court charged with murder of Paul Davinson in Rothwell
Paul Davinson, who was 49 and from Rothwell, passed away in hospital following an incident in Smithson Street at about 10pm on Saturday, March 9.
Stephen Long, aged 48, and Cheryl Long, aged 46, both of Rothwell, have been charged with murder and appeared via videolink at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday) where they were remanded into custody ahead of the next court hearing in April.
The incident remains under investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and anyone with information or footage that may assist is asked to contact them on either 101, or by using the Live Chat facility online, quoting Operation Plusfort.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.