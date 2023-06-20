News you can trust since 1852
Two people arrested after man stabbed in Knottingley

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Knottingley yesterday (Monday).
By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to Thirlmere Place at 5.39pm to a report that a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended and found a man in his 30s with a wound to his arm.

He was taken to hospital and later discharged.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “ A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and is currently in custody.

" A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and released on bail. Enquiries are ongoing.

" If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 132301340400.”