Uninsured Driver crashed into bush after evading police in Knottingley

A driver crashed his car in Knottingley after attempting to hide from police.

The uninsured driver refused to stop when asked by the police and crashed his car shortly afterwards on Friday, November 15.

The police note that the driver had driven behind buses to remain hidden - though a later photo shows the vehicle has crashed into a bush.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was detained at the scene and will answer in court for careless driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance, West Yorkshire Police revealed in a Facebook post.

On the same night a Black Clio was seized in Ferrybridge after being driven by a disqualified and uninsured driver. He has been reported to court for the offences.