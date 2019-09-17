Unregistered Ossett business fined £1,700 for fly-tipping

An unregistered and unregulated Ossett bed making company has been fined more than £1,700 for fly-tipping.

Danut Mustafa, 28, was prosecuted by Kirklees Council after he was found to have fly-tipped waste on council land at Sands Lane, Dewsbury, between March and April 2019.

Mr Mustafa, of Alexander Road, Dewsbury, was running a business based in Ossett at the time of the offences.

On Thursday, September 12, Mr Mustafa admitted knowledge that the waste was fly-tipped and pleaded guilty to losing control of his trade waste, contrary to Section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

He was fined £1,551 in costs, £200 in compensation and a £30 victim surcharge, to a total of £1,781.

Cllr Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for Greener Kirklees, said: “We are very happy with the results of this court case. Fly-tipping not only ruins the appearance of our wonderful communities; it also poses an environmental risk. It costs the taxpayer every time we have to clear it up.

"We have a zero tolerance stance on this type of behaviour. It is completely unacceptable to dump rubbish in Kirklees and those caught will pay the price.

"It is businesses responsibility to ensure they comply with their legal responsibility and their duty of care to dispose of waste correctly.”