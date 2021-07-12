UPDATE: Woman remains in critical condition following Wakefield Westgate horror smash

The female, along with two males - including a police officer who was on duty - were injured in the horror smash outside The Black Horse pub at 1.24am on Sunday.

A Renault Megane being driven along the road collided with a stationary police van.

All three were taken to hospital.

The officer and the other injured male remain in a serious condition and the injured woman remains critical.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

She remains in police custody.

Because a police vehicle was involved in the incident it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.