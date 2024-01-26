Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The four to six-week-old female dachshund puppy had been wrapped in a red blanket and put into a plastic bag before being dumped in bushes on Pontefract Road, next to Ferrybridge Cemetery.

She was found by rescue officers on Saturday following alerts by the public.

A veterinary examination showed the puppy had ringworm and alopecia, the latter of which appears to have been treated with Sudocrem.

There was also evidence that a flea treatment had been applied and had caused her to become ill.

Vets believe the puppy have died less than 24 hours prior to being abandoned.

Animal rescue officer Ollie Wilkes, said: “Incidents like this are extremely upsetting for members of the public to come across, and we’d like to thank everyone who stopped to help.

“For those of us who love our pets and treat them as part of the family, it’s difficult to understand how someone could dump the body of a dog in circumstances like these.

The dachshund puppy had been put in a plastic bag and wrapped in a red blanket before being abandoned.

“Every abandonment call we get tells a different story, but the cost of living crisis is clearly having an impact. Sadly, with more owners feeling the pinch, we've seen many resorting to desperate measures - like dumping animals who perhaps become ill or they can no longer afford or don’t want anymore.”