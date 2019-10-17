Van crashes after cross boundary police chase as suspected thieves try to run from officers

Two men have been arrested following a police car chase that saw them crash a van and then tried run from officers.

Police were called at just after 9am yesterday morning (October 16) to reports of a theft of construction materials from a unit in Calder Vale Road in Wakefield. involving a white Citroen van.

Following initial enquiries, a white Citroen van was traced to the Wibsey Park Avenue area of Bradford, where the driver failed to stop at the request of police.



It was then driven towards Northowram in Halifax, where the occupants abandoned the vehicle on Bradford Road, colliding with a lamp post.



Two male occupants left the scene on foot and following a police search, were located and arrested in connection with the incident.