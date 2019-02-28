Vehicle recovered in Wakefield was used in crimes and for illegal hunting

An abandoned vehicle believed to have been used in crimes has been recovered by police in Ackworth.

The red Land Rover, registration FG51 AOX, was discovered stuck in deep mud, found to be abandoned, and was seized by attending officers.

An abandoned vehicle believed to have been used in crimes has been recovered in Ackworth.Picture: West Yorkshire Police

It displayed signs that it had been used in crime and illegal hunting, and contained drugs paraphernalia, police said.

The vehicle was reported to police by members of the public who believed the vehicle may have been used for hunting on nearby land without permission of the landowner.

Anyone with any information on the car is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 13190106161.

Information can also be given anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.