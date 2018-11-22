VIDEO: CCTV shows moment armed robbers viciously attack Wakefield shopkeeper

CCTV footage shows the terrifying moment armed robbers attack a shopkeeper, before slashing her and hitting her with a hammer.

The footage has been released to the Express by the daughter of 47-year-old Kamalesmryamal Karunanithy, who was working at Mill View Stores on Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, at around 9.15pm last Thursday (November 15) night.

Mill Views Stores.

The two robbers burst into the store and asked to buy some alcohol but then whipped out knives, which were hidden up their sleeves and threatened Mrs Karunanithy and her husband Vijayasingham, 55.

Mrs Karunanithy said: "They had knives and hammers. They came behind the counter and hit me over the head and cut my hand."

At the same time one of the raiders held a knife to Mr Karunanithy's throat.

Mrs Karunanithy said: "My husband was shouting, but I thought it would make them angry and they would kill him, so I asked him to be quiet."

She then pretended to pass out so they would stop the attack as she also thought she was going to die. The raiders emptied the till tray and took cigarettes, alcohol and mobile phones before running off.

Mr Karunanithy said: "They could have killed people, They need to be caught." Passers by came to the couple's aid and the emergency services were on the scene with minutes."