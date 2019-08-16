VIDEO: Ram raiders steal bikes using stolen Transit van in Pontefract

Organised thieves were caught on camera stealing dirt bikes from a Pontefract business.

The six-strong gang ram-raided Motocross Concepts on Colonel Way using a stolen van which they later dumped in Ferrybridge.

It happened at around 1am on August 6, and they got away with three bikes, two KTMs from 2018 and 2013 and a Yamaha YZ250f from 2006.

The owners were on site minutes after the raid and have since undertaken a full security review.

A spokesman for the company said: “As you can imagine we are absolutely gutted, as are our customers.

“We are in touch with every track and we will continue to work together until these bikes are found - and they will be found.

bike thefts: The gang were caught on camera breaking into Motocross Concepts.

“The community of ‘real’ dirt bikers, the ones that work hard to save for their bikes, and earn an honest and decent living, well they pull together and when these bikes are circulated, they will be seen and questions will be asked.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 1390400048.