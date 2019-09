A street near Wakefield city centre remains cordoned off by police this afternoon following a 'serious incident'.

Emergency services were called to Brighton Street at around 6am this morning, including fire engines and police.

The scene on Brighton Street.

The road was cordoned off and remains so this afternoon.

CSI teams are now combing a house on the corner of Brighton Street and Clayton Street.

The police are yet to comment on the nature of the incident, but say it is serious.

Investigators can be seen in the property.