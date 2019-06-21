'Vile' thieves ransack Wakefield scout hut

'Vile' thieves smashed their way into a Wakefield scout hut, stole camping equipment and caused damage stretching in to thousands of pounds.

The culprits prised open the front door of the hut on St John's Avenue in the early hours of yesterday morning, Thursday June 20, and took a tent, camping floodlights, food collected for a trip this weekend and a money tin.

The window was damaged during a break-in on Saturday, which it thought to be the same culprits.

But the damage caused to the door means the overall cost to the group is beyond £2,300.

Laura Stephenson, group scout leader, took to Facebook to describe them as 'vile human beings'.

She added: "What they stole was actually minimal compared to the effort they took to break in.

"They ransacked the office and threw everything out of the filing cabinet, making a mess.

A crowbar was used to gain access.

"Everybody is really upset by it, we're not necessarily angry about it."

Using a crowbar to gain entry, it is thought the culprits were responsible were trying and failing to gain entry on Saturday night. On that occasion they tried to remove a window, damaging it in the process.

Laura and another worker had been at the hut late on on Wednesday preparing the camping trip this weekend for the Beavers, the youngest group in the scouts aged between five and seven.

Having left at 12.40am, Laura added: "We think it's probably the same people who tried to get in at the weekend.

"They have clearly been watching us, which makes us feel uneasy.

"We are a bit nervy about going in there now. We try to provide a safe place for children so we need to have the door fixed as soon as possible."

Burt since yesterday, a Just Giving page has been set up to help cover the costs of the losses and repairs and more than £370 has been taken so far.

To donate, log onto https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/25thstjohns

Meanwhile, anyone who has details of the break-in is being asked to ring police, quoting the crime reference number 13190311594.