With a history of attacking women, Mohammed Nasir had been involved in a relationship with the victim for a number of years, but it was “marred by violence”, prosecutor Connor Quinn told Leeds Crown Court.

The 26-year-old was previously convicted of assaulting the woman in 2021 and was given a restraining order to stay away from her. However, Nasir ignored the order, and on April 16 this year the couple had been drinking together when they began arguing at Park Lodge Lane home in Wakefield.

He then began repeatedly punching her as she cowered to protect herself. He then smashed a window before fleeing the house. The police were called who caught up with Nasir at his father’s home.

Nasir has a history of violence against women.

He tried to run but was detained. He then began kicking the officer in the leg. It was noted that he seemed heavily intoxicated at the time. Nasir, of Harewood Road Wakefield, then gave a no-comment interview to officers.

The victim was forced to eat a soft diet for weeks because of the fracture to her jaw.

Appearing in court this week via video link from HMP Hull, where he was being held on remand, Nasir admitted causing Section 20 GBH to his partner, breach of a restraining order and assault on an emergency worker.

He has 18 previous convictions for 44 offences, including assaults on previous partners, coercive control and multiple breaches of restraining orders.

Mitigating, Laura Addy said Nasir has numerous issues that have plagued his life, including a prominent stammer and he can neither read nor write.

She said: “He is very pragmatic about this situation (about going to custody). He is a very child-like individual. He is albeit, a 26-year-old man but he has very apparent learning difficulties.”