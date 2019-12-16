Violence erupted at funeral when mourner was accused of strangling a cat

Violence broke out at a funeral gathering in West Yorkshire when a mourner was accused of strangling cat.

Travis Neagle flew into a rage and threatened to attack people with house bricks during the disturbance at his grandfather's funeral.

Leeds Crown Court.

A court heard around ten people had to restrain Neagle after a woman accused him of strangling a cat outside the funeral gathering in Dewsbury.

Leeds Crown Court heard the fracas broke out at Earlsheaton Working Men's Club on July 20 this year.

Christopher Dunn, prosecuting, said Neagle went to the club with other mourners after attending his grandfather's funeral.

He said: "There was an argument that resulted outside with a female called Julie who accused the defendant of trying to strangle a cat that was on a wall outside."

Neagle took exception to the comment, pushed the woman to the ground and threatened her partner.

Mr Dunn said witnesses described Neagle as being "out of control" and people had to restrain him.

One of the people who restrained him was a special constable who he is related to.

Mr Dunn said: "The defendant was told police were on their way and, because he was wanted for a commercial burglary, made off from the scene, but returned a short time later carrying two house bricks, which he was using to threaten the people who had restrained him.

"He was saying he was going to smash them over someone's head and made threats to damage housing.

"One witness heard him say that he was going to smash the head in of the person who said he had strangled a cat."

The police were called and Flanagan was arrested.

Neagle was interviewed and told police that there had been a misunderstanding.

He said he had been stroking the cat but was wrongly accused of trying to strangle it.

Neagle, of Fountains Avenue, Healey, Batley, pleaded guilty to affray.

He has 17 previous convictions for 25 offences, including burglary, damaging property and violence.

Neagle was jailed for ten months.

Judge Robin Mairs said: "It was disgraceful behaviour at the funeral of your grandfather.

"In his memory, you fell out with a woman outside the working men's club in Earlsheaton.

"I am told you are thoroughly ashamed - you should be.

"This was needless violence, probably fuelled by drink and for no good reason."