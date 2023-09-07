Violent addict kicked and punched girlfriend when she accused him of choosing heroin over her
Jordan Stares lost his temper and attacked the woman after she suspected he had started using heroin again. Leeds Crown Court head she was aware of his addiction in the past but in November last year thought he had relapsed.
And when she made the comment at home about him preferring heroin to her, the 26-year-old lashed out and began kicking and punching her. The attack lasted around 60 seconds and she was kicked and punched several times.
She suffered scratches and bruises, a pain to her head and her nose ring was pulled out. He admitted a charge of ABH.
Stares, of Pine Close, Castleford, has previous convictions including two offences of battery against a previous partner from 2016, for which he received a 12-week suspended sentence.
Mitigating, Nicholas Hammond said the pair had met at work, but she no longer worked at the same place. He said that Stares was a hard worker and had worked at the site for eight years and had been promoted twice.
He said: “He does not condone this type of violence against women. He has shown genuine remorse and a desire to understand why he behaves in this manner.”
The judge, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC, handed him a 10-month sentence, suspended for two years, rehabilitation days, 100 hours of unpaid work and a five-year restraining order designed to keep him away from the victim.