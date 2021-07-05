Violent rapist is handed 12-year jail sentence

Braydon John Lloyd, 25, persistently denied the offence but was found guilty by a jury following a trial.

Harrowing details of the assault from last year were outlined at Leeds Crown Court on Friday as Lloyd, of Mallard Road, Castleford, was sentenced.

Lloyd had attacked the woman, placing his hands around her throat and choking her until she blacked out before carrying out the sexual assault.

Lloyd was told he must serve as least two thirds of his sentence.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, bravely read out an impact statement on how the incident had left her seriously injured and terrified.

The police praised her following the hearing.

Detective Inspector Alex Geldard of West Yorkshire Police Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding: “I would like to praise the victim for her bravery and courage in coming forward.

“I hope that the conviction and today’s sentencing helps to bring some closure to her so she can move forward with her life.

“I would also like to recognise the dedication and tenacity of my colleagues who have been involved in this investigation.

“Anyone who has been the victim should feel confident in coming forward to the police. We have specialist teams who will take you seriously, deal with you sensitively and do everything within our power to bring those responsible to justice.”

Mitigating for Lloyd, Matthew Harding told the court that he was a man of previous good character, without any convictions, but admitted: "There's very little that can be said on his behalf."

Lloyd, who was being held on remand at HMP Leeds and appeared in court via a video link, showed no emotion as he was handed the sentence.