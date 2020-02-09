Violent rapist who felt "entitled" to rape young woman is jailed at Leeds Crown Court

A judge told a violent rapist who carried out a sex attack on a young woman that he had done so because he felt a "sense of entitlement."

Scott Powell was jailed for eight years after being found guilty of raping the victim after week-long trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Rapist Scott Powell was locked up for eight years.

Powell, 33, pleaded guilty to carrying out two violent offences against the same victim as well as criminal damage and burglary.

A jury heard how the offences were committed last year in the Castleford area.

In one of the attacks Powell punched and stamped on the victim.

He also kicked her in the head, making contact with her temple

The victim managed to escape when Powell fell asleep.

She managed to find keys to get out of the property where the attack took place.

Powell, of Penrith Crescent, Castleford, was found guilty of rape after the jury returned a unanimous verdict.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, burglary and two counts of criminal damage.

After the guilty verdict was returned, Powell said in the dock: "That's my life over now."

Powell has 45 previous convictions for violent offences, burglary and criminal damage.

Michael Collins, mitigating, said Powell continued to deny the rape offence.

Mr Collins asked that Powell be given credit for entering guilty pleas to the other charges.

Powell denied the rape offence during the trial, claiming the victim only withdrew her consent during sex.

Sentencing Powell, Judge Simon Batiste said: "It is clear that the only person you had the remotest interest in when you were raping her was yourself.

"It is clear from your record that you are someone who is violent and someone who in fact feels a sense of entitlement."