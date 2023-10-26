News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield armed robbery: Police appeal for witnesses after cash stolen in raid at Yorkshire Building Society branch on Kirkgate

Police have launched an urgent appeal following an armed robbery at a branch of the Yorkshire Building Society in Wakefield city centre.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
At 9.09am today (Thursday), police received a report of a robbery at the Yorkshire Building Society branch on Kirkgate.

It was reported that a suspect had made threats with a knife and left on foot towards Eastmoor with a quantity of cash.

No injuries were reported and Wakefield District CID are making further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the armed robbery to come forward.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have further information is asked to contact the team on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference number: 13230594622.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.