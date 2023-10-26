Wakefield armed robbery: Police appeal for witnesses after cash stolen in raid at Yorkshire Building Society branch on Kirkgate
At 9.09am today (Thursday), police received a report of a robbery at the Yorkshire Building Society branch on Kirkgate.
It was reported that a suspect had made threats with a knife and left on foot towards Eastmoor with a quantity of cash.
No injuries were reported and Wakefield District CID are making further enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have further information is asked to contact the team on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference number: 13230594622.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.