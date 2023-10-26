Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 9.09am today (Thursday), police received a report of a robbery at the Yorkshire Building Society branch on Kirkgate.

It was reported that a suspect had made threats with a knife and left on foot towards Eastmoor with a quantity of cash.

No injuries were reported and Wakefield District CID are making further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the armed robbery to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have further information is asked to contact the team on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference number: 13230594622.