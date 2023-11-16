Wakefield burglar back behind bars within hours of release from prison

A convicted Wakefield burglar about to taste freedom was quickly returned to prison when police officers turned up at the gates to greet him.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were made aware that Aaron Thompson, 32 and of Arundel Close in Wakefield, was being released from prison on Friday, November 10 after serving a sentence for burglaries in the district.

Thompson, who was previously locked up in September for burglary offences, found himself transported to a police station, where he was questioned about further offences between January and April of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was charged and remanded for court on Saturday, November 11, where he pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to a further 33 weeks behind bars.

The 32-year-old man was previously locked up in September for burglary offences.

Inspector Paul Fraser, who leads the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Even though he was incarcerated as a result of our previous work, we were determined to ensure Thompson was answerable for all his offending.

“Our actions ensured he was not freed to continue his criminal activities and was returned to prison within hours of his release.