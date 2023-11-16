Wakefield burglar back behind bars within hours of release from prison
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were made aware that Aaron Thompson, 32 and of Arundel Close in Wakefield, was being released from prison on Friday, November 10 after serving a sentence for burglaries in the district.
Thompson, who was previously locked up in September for burglary offences, found himself transported to a police station, where he was questioned about further offences between January and April of this year.
He was charged and remanded for court on Saturday, November 11, where he pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to a further 33 weeks behind bars.
Inspector Paul Fraser, who leads the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Even though he was incarcerated as a result of our previous work, we were determined to ensure Thompson was answerable for all his offending.
“Our actions ensured he was not freed to continue his criminal activities and was returned to prison within hours of his release.
“We are committed to working with partners to making Wakefield city centre a safer place and will use all the powers we have to take action to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.”