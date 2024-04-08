Wakefield Bus Station arrest: Five men arrested following affray incident in city centre
Passengers at Wakefield Bus Station received a shock when armed police swooped into the station to arrest a male on Friday (April 5) afternoon.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “ Police attended at Wakefield bus station on Friday afternoon and arrested a male in connection with an earlier incident in the Jacobs Well area in which a motorist was reportedly threated by a group of males.
"The male suspect remains in custody for questioning.”
Since then, police have confirmed that five men in total have been arrested in connection with the incident.
“Enquiries remain ongoing into an affray incident in Wakefield on Friday in the Jacobs Well area,” the spokesperson continued.
"Police have now arrested five males aged between 17 and 18 in connection with the incident on suspicion of affray offences.
"Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Jacobs Well Lane area at around 3.19pm on Friday is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police
log 1046 of April 5.”