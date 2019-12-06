Wakefield car trader caught driving scrapped car with false number plates

A car parts trader was caught driving a scrapped Skoda on false number plates as he carried out his ‘sideline’ selling second hand cars to the Czech Republic.

Pavel Scazny fitted the car with the fake plates to avoid being caught for driving while uninsured.

Leeds Crown Court.

Leeds Crown Court heard Scazny had been employed by A to Z Motor Spares in Dewsbury for around five years.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said Scazny’s job involved selling spare car parts for the company. The prosecutor said the defendant also had a “sideline” in purchasing cheap Skodas which he would repair and then sell them abroad.

The court heard Scazny bought a Skoda Octavia that had been scrapped in the Lincolnshire area on March 23 this year.

Mr Ahmed said the vehicle was fitted with false plates to avoid insurance provisions. Scazny, 33, told police in interview that he had asked his boss willingly made the number plates for him.

Mr Ahmed said: “They obviously trusted him in his sideline.”

Scazny, of Newland Court, Agbrigg, admitted driving without insurance but denied a charge of fraudulent use of a registration mark. He was found guilty of the offence after a trial before magistrates.

Scazny’s barrister, Mohammed Raffiq, told the court: “He was badly advised by somebody to plead not guilty.”

The court heard Scazny is a Czech national and had lived in the UK for five years with his partner and two young children.

Mr Raffiq added: “Custody would have a severe consequence for his family as a whole.”

Scazny was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.