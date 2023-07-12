News you can trust since 1852
Police in Wakefield would like to speak to these people caught on camera. Do you recognise anyone?

Wakefield Caught on Camera: 19 people that police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by West Yorkshire Police of people across the Wakefield district they would like to speak to.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:21 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Wakefield would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Offence Date 27/06/2023 Photo reference WD5150

1. Robbery

Offence Date 27/06/2023 Photo reference WD5150 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 04/07/2023 Photo reference WD5149

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 04/07/2023 Photo reference WD5149 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 03/07/2023 Photo reference WD5148

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 03/07/2023 Photo reference WD5148 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 03/07/2023 Photo reference WD5147

4. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 03/07/2023 Photo reference WD5147 Photo: WYP

