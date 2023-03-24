News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
18 minutes ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 hour ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
2 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
3 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
14 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Wakefield caught on camera: 22 people police would like to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:37 GMT

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Offence Date 12/03/2023 Photo reference WD4732

1. Theft from Vehicle

Offence Date 12/03/2023 Photo reference WD4732 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Offence Date 22/03/2023 Photo reference WD4731

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 22/03/2023 Photo reference WD4731 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Offence Date 22/03/2023 Photo referenceWD4730

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 22/03/2023 Photo referenceWD4730 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Offence Date 21/03/2023 Photo reference WD4729

4. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 21/03/2023 Photo reference WD4729 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6