News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Wakefield Caught on Camera: 26 people that police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Wakefield of people they would like to speak to.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But West Yorkshire Police would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk

Offence Date 11/09/2023 Photo reference WD5402

1. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 11/09/2023 Photo reference WD5402 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Offence Date 20/09/2023 Photo reference WD5400

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 20/09/2023 Photo reference WD5400 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Offence Date 09/09/2023 Photo reference WD5399

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 09/09/2023 Photo reference WD5399 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Offence Date 08/09/2023 Photo reference WD5398

4. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 08/09/2023 Photo reference WD5398 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page