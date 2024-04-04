Wakefield club The Rooftop has licence revoked after police operation
A hearing was held last week where the decision was taken by Wakefield Council’s Licencing Sub Committee to revoke The Rooftop’s premise licence with immediate effect.
The licencing committee were told that when police executed the warrant in the early hours of Sunday, March 3, there were around 40 people in the Westgate bar.
A drugs dog indicated about a quarter of those present, including members of staff.
There was also a live performance taking place in the venue that they didn’t hold a licence for.
Following the operation, three people were issued with community resolutions for possession of cocaine and referred to Turning Point.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
Following further enquiries, he was also arrested on suspicion of further drug offences and possession of offensive weapons.
He remains on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
Inspector Paul Fraser, of the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are committed to taking a ‘tackle not tolerate’ approach to any suggestion of criminality in our night-time economy and work with Wakefield Council to ensure that all licensees are operating within the terms of their licence.
“Criminal or anti-social behaviour within one venue has a knock-on effect for other businesses in the area. We want Wakefield city centre to be a safe destination for all and would urge anyone with concerns to please report them so that they can be acted on by the police and partners.”