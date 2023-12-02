WAKEFIELD COURT LISTS: Man convicted of assault had knuckle duster at Westgate railway station

These are the latest completed court cases involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Benjamin Graham Bullough, aged 38, of Walkergate, Pontefract: Breached a domestic violence protection order: Fined £100 and £140 victim surcharge.

Connor Bucknall, 19, of High Street, Ossett: Failed to provide a specimen, driving without a licence and driving without insurance on Bridle Lane. Fined £294, £300 costs, £118 victim surcharge, and 22-month driving ban.

Ryan Osborne, aged 30, of Beckbridge Lane, Normanton: Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order made for breaching a restraining order, criminal damage and harassment, by failing to attend keep-in-touch appointments and failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide reasonable excuse absence. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months imposed as a sentence of eight weeks consecutive and eight weeks concurrent, and committed to prison for 12 weeks consecutive. Overall length of sentence 28 weeks.

Scott Caballero, aged 35, of Love Lane Terrace, Pontefract: Actual bodily harm at Wakefield Westgate railway station, carried a knuckle duster, criminal damage to a perspex screen and ethernet cable worth £258 belonging to LNER, and assault by beating. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and £200 compensation.

Connor Ferguson, aged 28, of Pollards Fields, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for 17 counts of stealing from a shop by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours unpaid work.