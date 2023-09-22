News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

WAKEFIELD COURT LISTS: Thief stole woman’s £2,000 handbag in town centre

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were dealt with at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
By James Carney
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thomas Batty, aged 32, of Bryan Close, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend keep in touch appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £120.

Robert Gregory, aged 42, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing from a shop by failing to office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and 10-day activity requirement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Reville, aged 34, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for depositing controlled waste by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and 110 hours unpaid work.

Leeds Magistrates' CourtLeeds Magistrates' Court
Leeds Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Christopher Vickers, aged 36, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £102.

Gemme McLennan, aged 30, of East Bourne Terrace, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing meat worth £58 from Tesco Express, Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, a handbag worth more than £2,000 on Horsefair, Pontefract, and five bottles of Lenor with £12.45 and two bags of Fairy wash tablets worth £19.98 from Home Bargains, Woolmarket, Pontefract, by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for four weeks.

Angela Gibson, aged 36, of Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order was in place for stealing gift sets worth £45 and cleaning products worth £40 from The Range, Ings Road, Wakefield. Jailed for four months to run concurrently.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Drozd, aged 37, of Berners Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments. Fined £100 and £40 victim surcharge.