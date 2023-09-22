WAKEFIELD COURT LISTS: Thief stole woman’s £2,000 handbag in town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Batty, aged 32, of Bryan Close, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend keep in touch appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £120.

Robert Gregory, aged 42, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing from a shop by failing to office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and 10-day activity requirement.

Martin Reville, aged 34, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for depositing controlled waste by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and 110 hours unpaid work.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Christopher Vickers, aged 36, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £102.

Gemme McLennan, aged 30, of East Bourne Terrace, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing meat worth £58 from Tesco Express, Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, a handbag worth more than £2,000 on Horsefair, Pontefract, and five bottles of Lenor with £12.45 and two bags of Fairy wash tablets worth £19.98 from Home Bargains, Woolmarket, Pontefract, by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for four weeks.

Angela Gibson, aged 36, of Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order was in place for stealing gift sets worth £45 and cleaning products worth £40 from The Range, Ings Road, Wakefield. Jailed for four months to run concurrently.

