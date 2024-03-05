WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: 101 hours of unpaid work handed to man who breached court order
and live on Freeview channel 276
Declan Earnshaw, aged 22, of Park Crescent, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £50.
Jorg Jones, aged 23, of Westmoor Road, Kinsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Court order varied to include 101 hours unpaid work to be completed within next 12 months, consisting of 81.45 outstanding and 20 hours added for breach, order also includes rehabilitation activity requirement.
Andrew McWhirter, aged 33, of Sunnydale Road, Ossett: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence within specified timescale. Fined £50.
John Hanrahan, aged 51, of Mulberry Place, Ryhill, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Order varied and includes six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement.
Jodie Stephen, aged 42, of Coniston Place, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for failing to surrender to bail and four counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Andrew John Sinar, aged 37, of Trinity Street, Wakefield: Assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody, and failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 140 hours unpaid work, 24-month restraining order, £200 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £40 fine.