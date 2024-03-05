WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: 101 hours of unpaid work handed to man who breached court order

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Declan Earnshaw, aged 22, of Park Crescent, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £50.

Jorg Jones, aged 23, of Westmoor Road, Kinsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Court order varied to include 101 hours unpaid work to be completed within next 12 months, consisting of 81.45 outstanding and 20 hours added for breach, order also includes rehabilitation activity requirement.

Andrew McWhirter, aged 33, of Sunnydale Road, Ossett: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence within specified timescale. Fined £50.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

John Hanrahan, aged 51, of Mulberry Place, Ryhill, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Order varied and includes six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jodie Stephen, aged 42, of Coniston Place, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for failing to surrender to bail and four counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.