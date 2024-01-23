Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brandon Waite, aged 26, of Eastbourne Terrace, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing from a shop and driving over the prescribed limit, by failing to attend initial appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12-month supervision requirement with 12-month exclusion requirement not to enter Tesco Express, Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours unpaid work.

Ryan Cooper, aged 32, of Ashdene Drive, Crofton, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving over the alcohol limit and criminal damage, by failing to attend keep in touch appointment and unpaid work appointment, and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Fined £120.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Joshua Cullen, aged 31, of Bank Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence or excuse for absences. Fined £40.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Dale Jenkinson, aged 34, of Wentworth Drive, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments and failing to keep in touch with supervisor. Fined £80.

Daniel Oldfield, aged 37, of Lea Lane, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Fined £40.

Jack Greenfield, aged 29, of Grey Court, Outwood: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £303.

James Malkin, aged 43, of Austin Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating, by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £120.