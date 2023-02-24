Ryan Robinson, aged 32, of Fairfield Avenue, Pontefract: Breached the conditions of a restraining order. Fined £80, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Christian Pearson, aged 27, of Almshouse Lane, Wakefield: Speeding on Denby Dale Road. Fined 120, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 90-day driving ban.

Mark Doherty, aged 44, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield: Stole seven Lynx deodorant and seven seven Nivea shower gels worth £45.90 and stole five washing capsule boxes worth £40 from Wilko, Kirkgate, Wakefield.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Six-month conditional discharge, £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony McCombe, aged 44, of Wentworth Drive, South Kirkby: Convicted of an offence while subject to a community order for stealing from a shop.

Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sarfraz Hussain, aged 32, of Oakland Road, Wakefield: Assault by beating. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £95 victim surcharge and £105 costs.

Stacey Jon Hutchinson, aged 41, of St Michaels Green, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for driving while disqualified by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Twenty-day community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work.

Callum James Ellis, aged 32, of Regent Street, Castleford: Assault by beating at Austhorpe Road, Leeds. Twelve-month community order with 30-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £240 compensation.

Connor Rhys Thompson, aged 22, of Moorfield Crescent, Hemsworth: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for failing to provide a specimen, criminal damage, and actual bodily harm by failing to attend keep in touch appointments. Two-year community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours’ unpaid work.

Paul Stewart Norman, aged 43, of Old Street, Middlestown: Failed to comply with supervision requirement after being released from prison, failed to attend planned office appointment and failed to provide evidence within five working days of alleged failure. Jailed for 10 days.

Lee Brannan, aged 34, of Allerton Road, Crigglestone: Committed an offence while subject to a suspended prison sentence for common assault. Jailed for four weeks.

Karel Mikovec, aged 50, of Horbury Road, Wakefield: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 10 days.

Iqbal Manjothi, aged 35, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Possession of a claw hammer on George Street, Wakefield city centre. Eighteen-month community order with 18-month mental health treatment requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Marley, aged 41, of Stafford Street, Castleford: Possession of an axe, drove without insurance, and drove while over the drink drive limit on Pottery Street, Castleford. Jailed for eight months suspended for 12 months, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours’ unpaid work, £187 victim surcharge, £200 costs, and 17-month driving ban to be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of course.