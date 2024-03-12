WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Man stole £16 worth of bedding and £47 worth of pet toys
Janis Lusins, aged 32, of Back Mount Pleasant, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Fined £40.
Andrew Standring, aged 33, of Cross Keys Court, Horbury: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for two counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days, stealing groceries worth £48.07 from Sainsbury’s, stealing bedding worth £16 from Dunelm and stealing pet toys worth £47 from Jollyes Pet Superstore. Jailed for six weeks concurrent.
James Atkinson, aged 33, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Community order varied to include seven hours unpaid work.
Jason Leake, age 27, of Old Crown Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Fined £120.
Matthew Padgett, aged 41, of Langdale Drive, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for three counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Jailed for 16 weeks.
Thomas Hudson, aged 30, of Norton Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence within five working days. Community order varied to include two-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Lee Brown, aged 37, of Pine Close, Castleford. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order varied to include 20 hours unpaid work.